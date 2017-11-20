Second Air Warfare Destroyer Enters Sea Trials

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 20, 2017)

Australia’s second Air Warfare Destroyer, the future HMAS Brisbane, has gone to sea for the first hase of its sea trials. (AWD photo)

The Australian Defence Force’s second Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD), NUSHIP Brisbane, has commenced its first phase of sea trials, which will test the ship’s hull, propulsion and navigation systems.



The initial trial phase, which will occur over the coming months, will be followed by a more advanced phase of sea trials next year to test the ship’s combat and communications systems.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said this achievement is a further demonstration of industry’s role as a fundamental input into capability for Defence.



“Over the past decade, more than 5000 people from across the Department of Defence, ASC, Raytheon Australia and Navantia have dedicated millions of hours of effort to the AWD program,” Minister Pyne said.



“With more than 60 per cent Australian industry capability, the AWD program is a true example of a home-grown capability.



“Through the AWD program, we have created a local workforce with specialist shipbuilding and complex systems integration skills that will form the foundation for future shipbuilding projects in Australia.”



The start of Brisbane’s sea trials phase follows the commissioning of HMAS Hobart earlier this year, with both events reinforcing the success of the Government-led reform, an initiative that set the AWD program on track to meet cost and schedule targets.



“As part of the AWD reform initiative, the Commonwealth worked directly alongside industry to remediate the program,” Minister Pyne said.



“This resulted in an injection of Commonwealth expertise and shipbuilding management from Navantia, as well as project management oversight and de-risking activities from Raytheon Australia.



“Working together with ASC’s quality shipbuilding workforce, this new structure has put the AWD program on a path to long-term success.”



(ends)



Second Air Warfare Destroyer Enters Sea Trials

(ADW Alliance; issued Nov 20, 2017)

The second Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) Brisbane has entered the first phase of sea trials which will take place over the coming weeks, marking further progress towards her delivery to the Royal Australian Navy next year.



This first phase of sea trials will test the ship’s propulsion, manoeuvring, control and navigation systems and will be followed by a more advanced phase of sea trials next year to test Brisbane’s combat and communications systems.



“More broadly, the AWD program continues to meet or exceed our milestone targets since the Government’s successful reform initiative, demonstrating our contribution to industry’s role as a fundamental input into Defence capability,” said Mr Evans.



“Our workforce of more than 1,700 in Adelaide has improved and evolved the production and set to work of these ships, with our whole team working hard to achieve this milestone ahead of post-reform schedule targets,” said Paul Evans, AWD Alliance General Manager.



AWD Program Manager Commodore Craig Bourke also acknowledged the collaboration between industry and Government on the program. “The AWD program has built the foundation of Australia’s shipbuilding and systems integration industry, with more than 60 per cent Australian Industry Capability to date,” he said.



The AWD enterprise partners include the Department of Defence, Raytheon Australia as the combat systems integrator, ASC as the shipbuilder and Navantia as the shipbuilder manager, all whom emphasised the commitment of the AWD workforce.



Raytheon Australia Managing Director Michael Ward commended the team on today’s achievement. “As the combat systems integrator for the AWD program, Raytheon Australia has applied its highly skilled Australian workforce of 350 architects, systems engineers and project managers to the AWD program over the last decade,” he said.



“Raytheon Australia is responsible for the integration of ten major subsystems, including the Aegis Weapon System, which is provided through Foreign Military Sales, and associated delivery of more than 3,500 major pieces of combat system equipment required to establish the warfighting capability of the AWD. This will contribute to making the AWD the most sophisticated warship ever operated by the Royal Australian Navy.”



“The commencement of Brisbane's sea trials is a source of tremendous pride for Raytheon Australia and our home-grown Australian workforce that has built a national asset in complex combat system integration,” said Mr Ward.



ASC Shipbuilding Chief Executive Officer Mark Lamarre said that today’s milestone signifies further progress across the program. “Today marks another big step forward on the journey of delivering three complex surface combatants to the Royal Australian Navy, with the commencement of Builders Sea Trials for the second future destroyer Brisbane,” he said.



“Fundamentally, shipbuilding is about people – talented, skilled and experienced people. Our shipbuilding team and their immense skill, capability and pride continues to deliver and demonstrate our strength as a highly capable, sovereign shipbuilder,” he said.



“In collaboration with our Alliance partners, including Navantia, we are excited by this great achievement – it is something we should all be proud of, and continues to show the way forward for future shipbuilding in Australia,” said Mr Lamarre.



Navantia Australia’s Managing Director Donato Martínez commented on the sense of pride felt throughout the workforce noting today’s achievement. “It is always an exciting moment for a shipbuilder when a new vessel goes to sea for the first time. Following the commissioning of HMAS Hobart earlier this year, the sea trials phase for Brisbane demonstrates the success of the Adelaide shipbuilding enterprise,” said Mr Martínez.



“We are proud of the role Navantia has played in meeting the goals of the AWD reform initiative and we look forward to successfully delivering a highly capable warship to the Royal Australian Navy next year,” said Mr Martínez.



Mid-next year, Brisbane will be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy to join her sister ship, HMAS Hobart, and will be followed in quick succession by the delivery of the third and final Air Warfare Destroyer, Sydney, in 2019.



-ends-

