Report: China’s Advanced Weaponry Threatens U.S. Military; Beijing pursuing 'leap ahead' high tech arms strategy (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Beacon; posted Nov 17, 2017)

By Bill Gertz

China is developing an array of advanced, high technology weapons designed to defeat the United States in a future conflict, according to a congressional commission report."China is pursuing a range of advanced weapons with disruptive military potential," says the annual report of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.The report outlines six types of advanced arms programs that Beijing has made a priority development in seeking "dominance" in the high-tech weapons area. They include maneuverable missile warheads, hypersonic weapons, laser and beam weapons, electromagnetic railguns, counterspace weapons, and artificial intelligence-directed robots. (end of excerpt)(ends)