Turkey May Remove US Radar if F-35s Not Delivered on Schedule (excerpt)

(Source: Yeni Şafak; posted Nov 19, 2017)





In retaliation to the American blackmail, Ankara may take measures of its own in response, atop of which is the possible dismantling of the powerful Malatya- Kürecik AN-TPY-2 radar that was set up by the U.S. in 2012.



Ankara has taken the heat for Kürecik radar



In the event that the U.S. violates its agreement with Turkey regarding the F-35 fighter jets deal, this will lead to Israel being widely exposed to ballistic missile threats, as the Kürecik radar, which has been set up with the purpose of detecting any missile fired at Israel, is capable of spotting all types of flying objects or projectiles at high altitudes and at a maximum distance of 1,000 kilometers, which chiefly covers Iran, among other countries in the region.



As part of its agreements with NATO, Turkey has given permission for the deployment of the radar to its territory, much to the dismay of Russia and Iran, who expressed their sharp opposition to such a move.



Faced with growing pressure from Tehran and Moscow for the sake of the security of the NATO alliance, Turkey will not bow to the U.S.’s blackmail attempts by using the S-400 deal as a pretext to renege on the F-35 jets agreement. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Yeni Safak website.



(ends)

S-400 Purchase Will Restrict Turkey's Access to NATO Technology, US Official Says

(Source: Daily Sabah; posted Nov 17, 2017)

ISTANBUL --- Turkey's access to NATO technology will be restricted if it acquires Russian S-400 air defense system as the current system is not "interoperable" with Russian missiles, a senior U.S. Air Force official said Thursday.



Speaking to Defense News, Heidi Grant, the deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs, said the U.S might consider additional action over Turkey's ability to purchase and operate F-35 jets.



Without elaborating on the steps U.S. is planning to take, Grant said: "As a major NATO ally, we haven't really looked into this yet. We're going to have to start looking at, if they are going to go through with this, how we can be interoperable in the future. But right now, I can tell you our policies do not allow us to be interoperable with that system."



Last week, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Turkey has "completed" the purchase of the S-400 air-defense system from Russia as the Russian side confirmed the down payment has been made to purchase the system.



She also said that U.S. has concerns about Turkey operating F-35 jets along with Russian made S-400.



"It's a significant concern, not only to the United States, because we need to protect this high-end technology, fifth-generation technology" but for "all of our partners and allies that have already purchased the F-35," she said.



Turkey is planning to purchase over 100 of the F-35A conventional takeoff and landing variant. The first delivery is expected to be carried out in 2018. Other international buyers of the program include Britain, South Korea, Israel, Italy, Australia, Canada and Japan.



As a NATO member country, Turkey's decision to buy Russian S-400 systems has raised concern among other NATO member countries, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ended speculations on Sep. 19 when he said member states have the sovereign right to make decisions regarding their military purchases.



Canikli has recently ruled out claims that Turkey was moving away from NATO and reiterated that the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system was not motivated by political reasons, rather it was made to address Turkey's growing defense needs. "The S-400 deal only aims at increasing Turkey's defense capabilities. It is not politically motivated." he said.



-ends-

