Saab Awarded SANDF Mass Field Feeding System Contract

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 20, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has been awarded a contract to deliver a Mass Field Feeding Capability to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).



The contract will supply the SANDF with mobile containerised kitchens systems which consists of 24 x 50-man systems and 11 x 200-man systems.



“Saab is committed to supporting world class capabilities for the SANDF. This contract represents our efforts in strengthening our partnerships with military veterans and small and medium-sized enterprises - in line with national imperatives in South Africa,” says Trevor Raman, President and CEO of Saab Grintek Defence.



The 200-man system consists of a fully equipped Expandable Kitchen Unit, a Reefer Unit, for cold storage of rations, Utility Unit, to accommodate potable water, diesel and waste water and a Storage Unit.



The 50-man system consists of a fully equipped expandable unit and bladders to handle the potable and waste water.



The grillers, convection ovens and boiling pans are based on modern diesel fired technology, which forms part of the SANDF initiative reduce liquefied petroleum gas. The units are able to operate from the available power grid or as a stand-alone system with its own power generation mounted in the kitchen container unit.



Saab has a proven record in supplying field facilities and camp sites for armed forces; completely packaged multi-function field facilities as well as shelter and portable modules for a wide range of operational applications.



The project will be executed by Saab in Centurion, South Africa, over a period of approximately two years.



