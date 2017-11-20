Northrop Grumman Selected to Compete for Multiple Army Training Contracts

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Nov 20, 2017)

HERNDON, Va. --- The U.S. Army has selected Northrop Grumman Corporation for its Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support contract.



The contract is multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, allowing Northrop Grumman to compete for more than $500 million in task orders to operate Army training centers across the nation.



The work will primarily consist of training support – such as creating and conducting simulation and gaming exercises in virtual and constructive environments – as well as providing computer network security and facility operations.



“These training centers are critical to meeting the readiness challenge head on,” said Catherine Gridley, vice president and general manager, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “We will continue partnering with the Army to ensure soldiers are prepared for the full range of modern threats.”

For more than 30 years, Northrop Grumman has worked closely with the Army to meet their evolving training needs. The company has transformed training scenarios to be more realistic and relevant to upcoming missions, including making virtual environments more immersive.



In support of the Army’s Mission Command Training Center, Northrop Grumman has helped train more than 250,000 soldiers. It also facilitates exercises for the Mission Command Training Program, the Army’s only globally-deployable combat training center.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



