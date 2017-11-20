GSL Successfully Culminates 6 Coast Guards OPV Project

(Source: Goa Shipyard Limited; issued Nov 20, 2017)

The last of the series of 06 New 105M Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), “ICGS SUJAY” built on GSL in-house design was delivered to the Indian Coast Guard today, 34 days ahead of the contractual schedule, earning a unique distinction for GSL of delivering all 6 GSL CGOPVs, ahead of contractual schedule in a row.



This largest and most advanced new generation OPV was handed over by RAdm Shekhar Mital, CMD, GSL to DIG Yoginder Dhaka, Commanding



Officer, in the presence of DIG H P Singh, PDMAT and DIG Atul Parlikar, in a simple ceremony held at GSL on 04th November 2017. Shri. S P Raikar, Director (Operations), Cmde B. B. Nagpal Director (CPP & BD) and other officials of Indian Coast Guard and GSL were also present on the occasion.



CMD in his message said “The delivery of Sixth CGOPV ahead of schedule is a landmark event for GSL. With this delivery GSL has delivered 4 OPVs to Coast Guard, 1 Fuel Barge to Indian Navy, 2 FPVs to Mauritius and 1 OPV to Srilanka, in last fifteen months which is ultimate testimony to GSL’s execution capabilities and rarely seen in Indian shipbuilding industry.”



The delivery of this 6th OPV to Coast Guard marks culmination of 6 CGOPV Project, the first vessel of which was commissioned by Shri Manohar Parrikar on 10 Nov 2015 as Defence Minister. Thus, in two years GSL has delivered six large sized (110 Mtrs), 2400 Tonnes ships to Coast Guard.



