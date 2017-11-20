CAE USA Awarded Subcontract from Lockheed Martin to Support Development of C-130J Weapon Systems Trainers

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued Nov 20, 2017)

TAMPA, FL. --- CAE USA has been awarded subcontracts from Lockheed Martin to support the design, development and manufacture of six C-130J weapon systems trainers (WSTs) for the United States Air Force and Air National Guard.



The orders for these six C-130J WSTs were booked during CAE's second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and included in the quarterly earnings announcement done on November 10, 2017.



"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Lockheed Martin on the design and development of training systems for the C-130J Super Hercules," said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. "The high-fidelity capabilities of these C-130J weapon systems trainers allow the Air Force to increase the amount of synthetic training used throughout the overall training curriculum, which ultimately enhances safety, efficiency and mission readiness for the aircrews."



The C-130J WSTs are full-motion, full-mission simulators that accurately simulate the aircraft and its various missions. The simulators recreate the sounds, motion, virtual environment and all other systems required to provide a high-fidelity, realistic flight training environment. These six C-130J WSTs will be delivered to various air bases during 2020 and 2021.





CAE's Defense & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centers, training services and simulation products across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Africa; and Asia-Pacific/Middle East, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.



CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.



-ends-

