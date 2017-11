Baltic Fleet Naval Aviation Receives Ka-29 Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 21, 2017)

Several Ka-29 helicopters have been introduced into an aviation base of the Baltic Fleet Naval Aviation located in the Kaliningrad Region.



In the near future, piloting crews will attend training course in the Russian Naval Aviation Training Centre in Yeysk to operate the helicopter.



The Ka-29 combat transport helicopter is designed for airlifting Marines and support them.



-ends-