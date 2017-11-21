L3 Announces Free Space Optics Contract Awards

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Nov 21, 2017)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today the award of multiple contracts relating to the development of Free Space Optics (FSO) capabilities for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and space customers. FSO technology enables high-bandwidth communication while protecting signal integrity in a highly contested spectrum environment and is a proven next-generation solution for high-capacity, over-the-air communications.



“Our continued investment in FSO technologies builds on our leadership in providing state-of-the-art data links that deliver the most reliable and secure communications possible for our customers,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our focus on bringing innovation to the space and near-space domains reflects our strategy of aligning with our customers’ priorities in these markets to increase their efficiencies and overall mission effectiveness.”



Work on these contracts will be done by L3 Communication Systems-West (L3 CS-West), which is part of the company’s Communication Systems business segment. L3 CS-West has been developing robust and reliable FSO communications since 2007, enabling long- and short-haul transmission capabilities for enhanced dissemination of large volumes of video and data.





L3 CS-West is a leader in communication systems for high-performance networks, including intelligence collection, imagery processing and satellite communications for the DoD and other customers. The company provides high data rate, wideband, secure, real-time communication systems for surveillance and reconnaissance.



Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.



