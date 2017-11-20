Kuwait to Receive Thales Turret and Surveillance System Solution for Armoured Vehicles

(Source: Thales UK; issued Nov 20, 2017)

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior’s new armored patrol vehicles will be fitted with Thales-supplied remotely operated turret and surveillance systems. (Thales photo)

Thales has recently led the complex integration of a state of the art remotely operated turret and surveillance system to the Kuwait Ministry of Interior for use on eight armoured patrol vehicles. All vehicles will be ready for operations by the end of 2017.



The advanced turret is to be integrated onto eight existing 4x4 vehicles which will used for maintaining internal security, public safety and surveillance missions. The vehicles will be operated by the Kuwaiti Security Shield department.



It includes an array of sophisticated optronics equipment, including high definition day and night thermal commander’s sight, main gunner thermal camera, local situation awareness sensors and acoustic shot detection system. All of this system is designed and manufactured in the UK.



All these capabilities are fully integrated into a central mission system and designed to meet a specific customer specific mission requirement. The system is also equipped with high quality recording capability which allows all mission aspects to be stored to assist in post analysis, training and provide mission accountability.





