South Korea's National 119 Rescue Headquarters Acquires Two H225 Helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Nov 22, 2017)

SEOUL --- Airbus Helicopters has been awarded a contract from South Korea's National 119 Rescue Headquarters for the purchase of two additional H225 helicopters.



The National 119 Rescue Headquarters currently operates an all-Airbus helicopter fleet comprising two AS365 N2 and two H225. This new purchase will bring the fleet of the country's primary provider of firefighting and rescue services to six helicopters by end 2019.



The agency will be using these two multirole H225 helicopters for search and rescue missions, with the flexibility to reconfigure them to accommodate fire-fighting and emergency medical services equipment onboard the aircraft.



"The National 119 Rescue Headquarters has been operating Airbus helicopters for over 20 years and we are happy to see how our helicopters have continued to play a vital role in the agency's mandate to protect and save lives", said Marie-Agnes Veve, Head of North Asia of Airbus Helicopters.



"The addition of the two H225 to the agency's fleet illustrates our customer's confidence in our products and their performance. Given its versatility and endurance in all-weather condition, we know the H225 will continue to be a capable workhorse for the agency's missions."



The H225, the latest member of Airbus Helicopters' Super Puma family, is an 11-ton category twin-turbine multirole utility rotorcraft which accommodates up to 24 passengers. Equipped with state-of-the-art electronic instruments and autopilot system, the H225 offers outstanding endurance and fast cruise speed, and may be fitted with various equipment to suit any role.





