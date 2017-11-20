Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 20, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $122,259,347 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6259) to exercise an option period for the procurement of Technical Insertion 18-20 Acoustic Rapid Commercial Off-the-Shelf Insertion engineering services.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (95 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018.



Fiscal 2018 research, development test and evaluation funding in the amount of $11,028,049 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

