Otokar Submitted its Proposal for Serial Production of Altay Main Battle Tank

(Source: Otokar; issued Nov 20, 2017)

Otokar, Turkey's largest land defence systems manufacturer, submitted its proposal to the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries for the serial production of the main battle tank Altay, which the company designed and also produced prototypes.



Otokar, a Koç Group company, submitted its proposal for serial production of the main battle tank Altay to the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries within the scope of the "Modern Tank Production Project by using National Sources". Otokar was chosen as the main contractor in 2008 for Altay's design, prototyping and qualification process, called Phase 1.



The qualification and acceptance tests of the prototypes produced in the first phase were successfully completed, and prototypes approved in February 2017. Meanwhile, the inspection and approval process of the Technical Data Package (TDP) by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries is ongoing.



Otokar General Manager Serdar Görgüç commented on the serial production of Altay: "With over 50 years of experience and capabilities, Otokar has completed all the tasks it has undertaken with flying colours. We successfully designed and developed Altay, the national main battle tank for which we were the main contractor in Phase 1. With the investments we made in this process, the experience we gained, and enhanced R&D capabilities, Otokar captured a strategic momentum in its position in the defence industry.



“As Turkey's leading land defence systems company, with all the competencies required for the producing Altay, and strengthening the national defence industry's capabilities, we are up for the task. Our wish is for the main battle tank Altay to start serving the Turkish Armed Forces as early as possible."



ALTAY: New generation main battle tank



Designed and developed to meet the requirements and expectations of the Turkish Land Forces against present and future threats, Altay is the world's most modern main battle tank with its specifications. The main battle tank, standing out with its increased survivability, mobility and firing power, has delivered superior performance in challenging tests conducted in all climatic and terrain conditions for the last two years. Altay achieved very high accuracy in firing tests carried out for diverse scenarios in all kinds of climate conditions and distances.



Otokar has already worked on all the infrastructure requirements and planned the production lines to be prepared for launching production as early as possible with the signing of the agreement for Altay's serial production, and obtained the necessary Manufacturing Permit from the Ministry of Defence.



In addition to planning the production of the 250 units of main battle tank Altay that the Land Forces requires over the course of five years, Otokar also made annual capacity plans for export potential as well as the possible need for modified and derivative vehicle functions including minesweeping, recovery and engineering vehicles.



Furthermore, Otokar developed the Altay AHT - Urban Operation Tank for asymmetric combat conditions, and unveiled this version in May 2017 during IDEF International Defense Industry Fair.



The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries released the Call to Bid Document for Altay's 'Serial Production' work and 'Integrated Logistics Support' services in July.



-ends-

