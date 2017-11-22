PAF Chief Flies Royal Air Force Tornado on Official Visit to UK

(Source: Pakistan Today; posted Nov 22, 2017)

ISLAMABAD --- Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is on an official visit to the United Kingdom.



It was reported that the Chief of Air Staff visited the Royal Air Force’s Marham airbase on Wednesday and flew one of the Royal Air Force Tornado fighter jets part of the famous No 9 Squadron.



He was given a detailed briefing on the historical significance of the No 9 Squadron on his arrival at RAF Marham.



Earlier in the year, during a ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force Mushaf base, PAF’s No 9 Squadron, also known as Griffin, was dubbed the twin of the RAF squadron of the same name. At the time RAF’s chief had also taken part in a training mission on a PAF F-16 fighting falcon jet.



Preceding the ACMs visit to the RAF airbase, a meeting with his RAF counterpart Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier was held at the Ministry of Defence in London.



The meeting highlighted matters of mutual interest and the benefits both air forces can reap through joint training missions.



ACM Aman briefed his counterpart on the PAF’s prominent role in the fight against terror and ACM Hillier lauded the services of the PAF in Pakistan and its operational capabilities.



Afterwards, ACM Aman toured the Royal College of Defence Studies where he delivered a lecture on Peace in South Asia and its security dynamics. He also highlighted the benefits of including tribal people into the national discourse, regional peace efforts and the sacrifices rendered in the fight to eliminate terrorism from the country. In the end, he met with the students and faculty of the Royal College of Defence Studies.



It is important to mention that ACM Aman himself is a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies.



