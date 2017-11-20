Batch of SU-34 Bombers Transferred to Russian Aerospace Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 20, 2017)

Two Sukhoi Su-34 strike bombers being refueled by an Il-78M tanker aircraft. UAC is continuing to deliver Su-34s to the Russian air force. (UAC photo)

The manufacturing enterprise has transferred another batch of Su-34 front-line bombers to the Russian Aerospace Forces in the framework of the 2017 State Defence Order.



The Su-34 is designed to defeat both ground and water objects of the enemy, it is capable of hitting moving targets even of small size. Also, the aircraft has the ability to destroy air targets day and night at any time under any meteorological conditions.



The Su-34 uses high-performance guided air-to-ground and air-to-air long-range weapons with multi-channel applications. It is equipped with a highly intelligent system of radar countermeasures and defence.



The bomber has a developed system of combat survivability, including an armoured crew cabin. At present, the planned build-up of the combat potential of this aircraft is underway through including in its armament of new aircraft defeat means.



The range of the Su-34 flight is up to 4,000 km, the maximum speed is up to 1,900 km / h, the combat load is up to eight tons. The aircraft is equipped with the latest armaments control system and air refuelling complex.



-ends-

