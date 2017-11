Romanian Parliament Approves Patriot Purchase

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 21, 2017)

BUCHAREST --- Romania is moving forward with plans to purchase seven Patriot air defense systems. The Romanian Chambers of Deputies has approved a bill for this purchase.



Now, Bucharest authorities need to sign the contract with the United States. Raytheon is the prime contractor for the Patriot program. This potential contract is worth around $3.9 billion.



Romania currently uses largely obsolete short and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems to defend its air space.



-ends-