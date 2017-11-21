Oxygen System Keeping Vance AFB T-6s on the Ground (excerpt)

(Source: Enid News & Eagle; posted Nov 21, 2017)

By James Neal

VANCE AFB, Okla. --- T-6 Texan II flight operations remain on stand-down at Vance Air Force Base as an investigation continues into possible issues with the aircraft's in-flight oxygen system.The 71st Flying Training Wing confirmed last Friday its more-than 100 T-6 aircraft were placed on an "operational pause" last Wednesday after several "physiological incidents" in the aircraft.According to base officials, four instructor pilots and one student pilot assigned to Vance reported physiological incidents while flying this month.Lt. Col. Eric Schmidt, Vance chief of safety, said the aircrew experienced "hypoxia-like symptoms in the airframe that caused the concern that what they felt was beyond the realm of normal operations."Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is not receiving sufficient oxygen.Schmidt said none of the aircrew lost consciousness, and in each case they were able to switch over to the aircraft's backup oxygen system, which operated as designed, and were able to safely land the aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-