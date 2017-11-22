Brahmos Flight Test from IAF’s Su-30MKI Fighter Aircraft

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; Nov 22, 2017)

These two photographs were taken during the first air-launched firing test of a Brahmos supersonic air-to-surface missile on Nov. 22 from an Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter, its primary air platform. (Corrected) (DRDO photo via Livefist)

VIDEO: Today’s BrahMos-A debut launch from a Su-30. pic.twitter.com/PVX3RVNBCi — Livefist (@livefist) November 22, 2017

Brahmos, the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile created history on 22nd Nov 2017 after it was successfully flight-tested first time from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea based target in the Bay of Bengal.The missile was gravity-dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage, and the two-stage missile’s engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal.The successful maiden test firing of Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF’s air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges. Brahmos ALCM weighing 2.5 ton is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft modified by HAL to carry weapons.Brahmos, the world-class weapon with multi-platform, multi-mission role is now capable of being launched from Land, Sea and Air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India. Brahmos is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia.Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and BrahMos for the outstanding accomplishment.Dr S Christopher, Chairman DRDO & Secretary, Department of Defence R&D congratulated the Scientists and Engineers for this excellent text book kind of flight test.The missile test was witnessed by Dr Sudhir Mishra, DG (BrahMos) & CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace along with senior IAF officials, Scientists and Officials fromDRDO and BrahMos.-ends-