Minister Opens Air Defence Industry Showcase

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 24, 2017)

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today opened an Adelaide industry showcase to help local suppliers win work on the Short-Range Ground Based Air Defence System.



It’s one of seven events around Australia which will provide local businesses with an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and join the supply chain of Raytheon Australia, the company selected to deliver the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS), and its partner Kongsberg.



“The Turnbull Government is encouraging Australian industry participation in this project, which is worth up to two billion dollars,” Minister Pyne said.



“The LAND 19 Phase 7B project will modernise our military while creating local jobs through subcontracting opportunities in assembly, systems design, integration, testing and evaluation as well as sustainment.”



“I am impressed with the calibre of the local suppliers who participated in the Adelaide industry showcase and I look forward to seeing the results of this engagement when the Turnbull Government gives the project final approval in 2019.”



“Participation in this project will also provide opportunities for local businesses to join Raytheon and Kongsberg’s global supply chain and support future NASAMS programs around the world, boosting Australian exports.”



More than 180 local companies have registered to present their capabilities to Raytheon.



