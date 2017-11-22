Naval Group Delivers New Visual Defence Simulators Intended for the French Navy in Brest and Toulon

Naval Group has delivered a brand new visual defence simulator (Simdav) to the French Navy in Brest, after that delivered to Toulon at the end of 2016. Both deliveries form part of the 5-year modernisation and through-life support contract awarded by the DGA (French armament procurement agency) in December 2014.



The new systems will allow the crews of the French Naval Action Force (and the Grouping of naval infantry and maritime gendarmes) to train under realistic conditions.



The visual defence simulators delivered to the French Navy by Naval Group are packed with new technology at the service of crew training.



Thanks to these new data systems and the associated infrastructures, the crews are immersed in a realistic environment, allowing self-defence training in the face of all types of “air” and “surface” threats as well as asymmetric threats [1], providing them with an excellent complement to the hours spent at sea.



The simulators also allow training to prepare and completely deploy small-calibre weapons. Finally, these devices contribute to the evaluation of the effectiveness of the chain of command and the rapidity of weapons deployment in an environment simulating the Naval Action Force ships.



“Thanks to these simulators, Naval Group will further strengthen its capacity to adapt to the needs of the French Navy to support them in the acquisition and maintenance of very specific operational skills”, underlines Nathalie Smirnov, Director of Services at Naval Group.



Of a diameter of almost 16 metres, each of these large domes houses a mobile platform mounted on 6 cylinders allowing the simulation of roll and pitch as a function of sea state. The virtual operations theatre is projected onto the dome’s interior surface over 270°, to a height of 7 metres. The platforms allow the playing of fully-configurable exercise scenarios as a function of crew training needs for different types of ships (F70, FREMM, Horizon frigates…) and provide six fixed-weapon stations, three mobile-weapon stations and one command centre.



Naval Group also ensures three years of through-life support for these systems.



