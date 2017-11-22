Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 22, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $22,748,516 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-11-C-2300) to exercise an option for class services in support of foreign military sales for the Littoral Combat Ship program.



Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (41 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (38 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (21 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2018.



Foreign military sales funds for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the amount of $22,748,516 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The sale of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) Ships -- a derivative of the Freedom Variant of the Littoral Combat Ship class – to Saudi Arabia for $ 11.25 billion was approved in October 2015.

No sale has yet been publicly announced, although it is clear from the above that one has already been awarded.)



