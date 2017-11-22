Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 22, 2017)

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is being awarded $75,905,989 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0010418FMM03 under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00104-16-G-0726) for the new manufacture of T-1687/ALE-70(V) countermeasures in support of PMA272 Air Expendable Countermeasures Program.



Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by March 2020.



Fiscal 2017 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (52 percent); fiscal 2017 procurement of aircraft (Air Force) funds (30 percent); and 2016 procurement of aircraft (Air Force) funds (18 percent) in the full amount of $75,905,989 will be obligated to fund the delivery order, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This non-competitive requirement was solicited in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

