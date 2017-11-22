GE Aviation and United Engine Corporation Sign MOU to Explore Turboprop Business Opportunities in Russia

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Nov 22, 2017)

GE Aviation and United Engine Corporation today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore turboprop engine business opportunities, as well as identify areas of synergy for growing a turboprop portfolio in the Russian market.



The signing took place today during the Czech and Russian Presidential meetings in the presence of Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Miloš Zeman, President of Czech Republic.



With its large, remote areas and high demand for domestic connectivity, the Russian territory - is a good environment for turboprop aircraft. Turboprops can operate out of small landing fields and operators can benefit with considerable cost savings due to lower fuel consumption on shorter flights.



To date, there are thousands of GE turboprop engines manufactured, powering multiple applications on 6 continents, including Russia since the 1970s. One of GE’s newest line of engines is the H-Series turboprop, which has three models that vary from 550 to 850 horsepower.



“The reliable, robust and easy-maintenance design of GE H-Series engines target the most severe environments and remote areas of Russia, e.g. Siberia, Far East said Michele D’Ercole, President & Managing Executive of GE Aviation's Business & General Aviation Turboprops. “With a strong turboprop technology footprint and localized turboprop services in Russia, GE turboprops address market needs, serving customers all across the vast Russian territory in commuter & business regional transport, utility and training aircrafts.”



GE Aviation’s collaboration with United Engine Corporation, both with a rich history developing engines for the aviation industry, brings a unique opportunity for both companies to work together in bringing best possible solutions to address the market needs.



“The agreement between GE Aviation Czech with a corporation consolidating engine-building industry in Russia is an important step in the process of enhancing Czech-Russian aviation cooperation," said Vladimír Remek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Russia. "As one of the signators of trade agreements, Czech President Miloš Zeman granted the highest political support to the development of mutual aviation cooperation. GE Aviation and UEC represent the captains of aviation of both countries, so I believe they will find a mutual direction for new business and technology opportunities."



"United Engine Corporation is excited with expanding its cooperation with international partners in the area of perspective products research and development and is looking forward to cooperation with GE Aviation Czech. UEC as a leading company in Russia dealing with gas-turbine development is ready to provide the necessary support to GE Aviation Czech in the field of turboprop engines market study", said Alexander Grachev, deputy director of general sales and services at United Engine Corporation.



GE Aviation H-Series engines simplify maintenance by eliminating the need for recurrent fuel nozzle maintenance and periodic hot section inspections. The GE H Series eases pilot workload and enhances value and operability with a standard auto start and limiting unit for ground operation, along with a linear throttle response. The H Series turboprop family incorporates GE's 3-D aerodynamic design and advanced materials to get a powerful, fuel-efficient, durable engine. These technologies deliver more shaft horsepower, improve engine fuel efficiency and provide increased temperature margin, significantly enhancing hot-day takeoff performance and high-altitude cruise speeds. The H Series turboprop serves a multitude of uses: commuter, agricultural, business turboprops and utility aircraft.





GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE, is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings and is part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive.



United Engine Corporation brings together more than 85% of leading Russian companies specializing in the development, mass production and servicing of gas turbine machinery for civil and military aircrafts, helicopters, power generation plants, spacecrafts and ships.



-ends-

