UPDATE: Search for Sailors Expands in Philippine Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 22, 2017)

PHILIPPINE SEA --- Search and rescue operations continue for three Sailors following a C-2A Greyhound aircraft crash southeast of Okinawa at 2:45 p.m. yesterday.



Next of kin notifications to inform families that their Sailors are duty status whereabouts unknown (DUSTWUN) are complete. Names will be withheld for up to 72 hours in accordance with U.S. Navy policy.



Eight Sailors were recovered and transferred to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for medical evaluation. All are in good condition at this time.



USS Ronald Reagan is leading combined search and rescue efforts with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF). Searching through the night, several ships and aircraft covered more than 320 nautical miles as of this morning.



The following ships and aircraft are searching the area: U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers USS Stethem (DDG 63), USS Chafee (DDG 90) and USS Mustin (DDG 89); MH-60R Seahawk helicopters of the "Saberhawks" from U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 77); P-8 aircraft from the "Fighting Tigers" of U.S. Navy Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 8; P-3 Orion aircraft of the "Red Hook" U.S. Navy Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 40; JMSDF Helicopter Carrier Japan Ships (JS) Kaga (DDH 184) and JS Ise (DDH 182); JMSDF Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116); JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare (DD 106), and JMSDF Hatakaze-class destroyer JS Shimakaze (DDG 172).



At approximately 2:45 p.m. Japan Standard Time, Nov. 22, 2017, the C2-A aircraft with 11 crew and passengers onboard crashed into the ocean approximately 500 nautical miles southeast of Okinawa. The aircraft was conducting a routine transport flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to Ronald Reagan.



The C2-A is assigned to the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Three Zero, Detachment Five, forward deployed in NAF Atsugi, Japan. Detachment Five's mission includes the transport of high-priority cargo, mail, duty passengers and Distinguished Visitors between USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and shore bases throughout the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia theaters.



The incident is under investigation.



A family assistance center is online at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Families who live off base in Japan can call 0468-16-1728. Families living in the United States can call +81-468-16-1728 (international); families who live on base can call 243-1728 (DSN).



