In Big Leap Towards Deep Surgical Strike Capability, Brahmos Missile Successfully Test-Fired from Sukhoi Jet (excerpt)

(Source: Times of India; published Nov 23, 2017)

By Rajat Pandit





In a big leap towards inducting this deep surgical strike capability, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which flies almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8, was successfully tested for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet in the Bay of Bengal at about 10.40 am on Wednesday morning.



The air-breathing missile, after the "gravity-drop" of around 200 metres from the fighter that had taken off from the Kalaikunda airbase, kicked off its booster to attain supersonic speed within seconds and then zoomed ahead to hit the ship or "battle practice target" with pinpoint accuracy to blow it to smithereens at a range of 260 km.



The 2.5-ton BrahMos-ALCM (air-launched cruise missile) "can also easily go over 400-km", like its 2.9-ton land and ship-launched variants already inducted into the armed forces. The BrahMos missile combined with the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter, which has a cruising range of 3,200-km or a combat radius of about 1,500-km without mid-air refuelling, constitutes a decidedly deadly weapons package, as was reported by TOI last week.



The conventional (non-nuclear) weapon, for instance, can target Chinese aircraft carriers and other warships, or block Pakistan's Gwadar port by sinking a few ships in the harbour for that matter. "The world-class BrahMos is now capable of being launched from the land, sea and air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India," said the defence ministry. (end of excerpt)





(ends)

Successful Firing of Brahmos Air Launched Missile from Su-30 MKI Aircraft

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 22, 2017)

Today, IAF has successfully fired the BrahMos air version anti shipping missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft off the Eastern Coast. The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the ship target. The missile was fired by the test crew comprising Wg Cdr Prashant Nair and Wg Cdr KP Kiran Kumar. The chase aircraft was flown by Sqn Ldr Angad Pratap and Gp Capt Badrish N Athreya.



The air launched BrahMos missile is a 2.5 ton supersonic air to surface cruise missile with ranges of more than 400 kms. The IAF is the first Air Force in the world to have successfully fired an air launched 2.8 Mach surface attack missile of this category. The integration on the aircraft was very complex involving mechanical, electrical and software modifications on aircraft.



The IAF was totally involved in the activity from its inception. The software development of the aircraft was undertaken by the IAF engineers while the HAL carried out mechanical and electrical modifications on aircraft. One of the major challenges overcome by scientists of RCI, DRDO in the missile development was optimization of Transfer Alignment of the inertial sensors of the missile.



The rich experience of the IAF flight test crew ensured that the integration was smooth. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to undertake such complex integrations on its own.



The firing could be successfully undertaken with dedicated support from Indian Navy by way of ensuring availability of the target and a large number of monitoring ships to ensure range safety clearance.



The BrahMos missile provides Indian Air Force a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target be in sea or land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions. The capability of the missile coupled with the superlative performance of the Su-30 aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the ocean and the battle fields.



-ends-

