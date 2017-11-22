Combat Aircraft and Equipment for 16.4 billion Crowns

(Source: Nytkampfly; posted Nov 22, 2017)

(Posted in Danish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerspace.com)

Denmark's 27 Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft, plus engines, simulators, spare parts, support equipment and more, will cost 16,374.4 million Danish krona ($2.60 billion), according to the document submitted on Wednesday morning by Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen to Parliament's Finance Committee."The Ministry of Defense hereby requests the Finance Committee's commitment to use up to 16,374.4 million DKK in the period 2018-2027 for the acquisition of 27 F-35A combat aircraft, including aircraft, engines, simulators, spare parts for pool purchases, support equipment and mission-specific equipment, IT, modifications and updates as well as expenses for the program organization, material procurement and construction work at Skrydstrup air base," the document states.This request is likely to be discussed at the committee’s meeting next Thursday. It is only once approved by the Finance Committee that the money will be formally awarded from the treasury.Page three of the document states what exactly Denmark plans to buy:In addition, due for mission-specific equipment (necessary for the installation of bombs and missiles on the aircraft), electronic warfare equipment, advanced helmets and pilot equipment, as well as large parts of the overall support equipment requirements, including, for example, aircraft testing equipment and technical installations for the operation and use of the aircraft.In addition, IT and communications equipment and deployable IT container facilities are purchased for communications. These expenses are expected to amount to a total of 1,151.0 million DKK (cf. Table 3).The construction costs also include an initial payment of 961.7 million DKK for the construction of a global spare parts stock (cf. Table 3). The concept of the construction is elaborated below.Finally, the acquisition cost of other purchases amounts to 914.1 million. DKK. It concerns expenses for modifications and updates of the acquired aircraft over the acquisition period and temporary supplier support for implementation of the F-35 structure in Denmark."In addition to these 16.4 billion DKK, the minister will later return to request another around 650 million DKK for related construction work at Skrydstrup:The 10-page document contains a wide range of information that has already been reported, including the delivery rate, the setting-up of a common spare parts inventory and more.However, there are also a number of new and interesting information. For example:The minister’s document then provides more information about how Denmark’s operational capabilities will be narrowed during the period while the F-16 is phased out and F-35 is phased in.Air police missions and international operations with the F-16 will cease in 2022, when the F-16 retirement is due to begin.Air police operations will resume with the F-35 in 2025, and international operations will resume in 2027.-ends-