Trust Fund to Help Jordan Destroy and Recycle Ammunition Enters Fourth Phase

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued 23, 2017)

In a ceremony at NATO Headquarters on 22 November 2017, the ambassadors of Spain and Switzerland and the acting General Manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) signed an agreement to launch Trust Fund IV for Jordan.



The ceremony was opened by Mr. Nicola de Santis, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Section, NATO Political Affairs and Security Policy Division and by Major General Nasser Al-Alathamneh, the Chief of Staff for Strategic Planning and Defence Resources of the Jordanian Armed Forces.



Trust Fund IV is the latest phase of a NATO Partnership for Peace/Mediterranean Dialogue Trust Fund, building upon experience gained through previous Trust Funds for Jordan. The Trust fund will be implemented over a 24 month period and includes contributions from Germany and Ireland. Jordan entered the fourth phase of the Trust Fund that will help its armed forces build a self-sustaining ammunition demilitarization capacity. This will include a Demilitarization Centre, Propellant Surveillance, and Destruction Recycling capabilities.



Trust Funds are voluntary, nationally-led and funded projects established under the framework of the NATO Partnership for Peace Trust Fund policy and focusing on security and defence-related projects. With about 30 projects launched since 2000, this policy has proven to be a very effective tool combining practical support to a nation with a high degree of public diplomacy. NATO has developed a number of partnership tools and mechanisms to support cooperation with partner countries through a mix of policies, programmes, action plans and other arrangements. Many tools are focused on the important priorities of building capabilities and interoperability, and supporting defence and security-related reform.



