Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN Enters Service

(Source: Rolls-Royce; issued Nov 23, 2017)

Rolls-Royce today celebrated the entry into service of its Trent 1000 TEN engine. The engine is designed to power all variants of the Dreamliner family, including the new 787-10. The engine incorporates new technologies to deliver increased thrust and improved efficiency for the aircraft.



Earlier this year the Trent 1000 engine celebrated a hat trick of firsts when it powered the first flight of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, having powered the first flights of the 787-8 and the 787-9. More recently the Trent 1000 TEN powered an 18-hour test flight during which a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner test flight drew a giant outline of the plane across the United States.



The Trent 1000 TEN is one of three Rolls-Royce engines to have achieved a first flight in the past 12 months.



Commenting on the milestone, Chris Young, Rolls-Royce, Director - Programmes, said: "We are very proud to see the Trent 1000 TEN enter into service on the 787 Dreamliner. The Trent 1000 TEN offers important improvements to our customers and we would like to congratulate those customers who will be operating it from today."



-ends-

