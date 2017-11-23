IAI Provided Advanced Debriefing System to Israeli Air Force for the Blue Flag 2017 Exercise

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Nov 23, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) supplied to Israel's Air Force (IAF) an innovative drill debriefing system that performs debriefing in record time. The system was developed for the Blue Flag Exercise held in November 2017 which was led by the IAF and included air forces from USA, Poland, Greece, Germany, Italy, France, India and other countries.



The system was developed by IAI's MALAM division and it is based on EHUD®, ACMI system. The unique debriefing system has been characterized and optimized for the special requirements of IAF and the Blue Flag Exercise and it differentiated by the automated integration of data from various training systems of different aircraft platforms and air forces.



The debriefing system yields a unified air combat view of all participating aircraft and air threat; the scenarios practiced are fed into the system's database to enable full documentation for future insights and learning.



In addition to using the debriefing system, IAI provided on-demand air practice services and leased EHUD, ACMI system and IAI training experts supported the implementation of the system.



Jacob Galifat, General Manager of the IAI/MALAM Division, said, "The debriefing system we developed replaces the manual feeding of training scenarios, thus enhancing the learning process and insights from drills of this scope. The air training services provided by IAI to multinational drills allow our clients to gain the most from each drill. They also allow countries which do not have training systems to fully participate in complex exercises and large-scale trainings. This is another step in the evolution of our long-standing EHUD system which is broadly deployed in air forces across the globe".



MALAM is IAI's system house and the developer and manufacturer of the esteemed, long-standing EHUD training system. To date, over 1,000 air combat maneuvering instrumentation systems were shipped as well as hundreds of debriefing systems. EHUD is also the standard ACMI of NATO nations.



