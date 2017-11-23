USS Fitzgerald Departs Fleet Activities Yokosuka

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 23, 2017)

YOKOSUKA, Japan --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departed Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka, Nov. 24, to meet heavy lift transport vessel Transshelf and begin her journey to Pascagoula, Mississippi for further repairs.



Fitzgerald was towed to deep water to begin the heavy lift process, which is expected to last several days. Transshelf will transport Fitzgerald to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilding for repairs and upgrades.



In the months prior to her departure from Yokosuka, technicians and shipbuilders at Ship Repair Facility Yokosuka made significant progress in preparing the ship for the journey, including dewatering, defueling, hull and superstructure repairs, and placing key systems in layup maintenance. In October, she was moved from dry dock to a pierside location in anticipation of the move.



Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal on June 17. Seven Sailors lost their lives and the ship suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline. The Navy released a comprehensive review of the incident Nov. 1.



-ends-

