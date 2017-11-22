Updated Msta-S Self-Propelled Howitzer to Increase its Fire Rate

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 22, 2017)

In accordance with the State Defence Order, the military-industrial enterprise repaired and modernised combat hardware.



The 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer has an improved aiming fire rate (it has reached 10 rounds per minute) and accuracy. The gun can now set a barrage. It means that the gun can engage targets with several shots simultaneously fired on different trajectories and different charges. This reduces the time spent on the firing position.



The changes also affected the specifications. The place of the driver is now equipped with an automated working system that allows him to quickly acquire information about the condition of the power unit and chassis. Also, the specialists of the enterprise equipped the military hardware with new communication systems.



-ends-



