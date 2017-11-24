Australia's Attack Plane Fleet Grows

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 24, 2017)

Australia’s third F-35A aircraft has rolled off the assembly line at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. (CASG photo)

Australia’s third F-35A aircraft has rolled off the assembly line at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, marking another major milestone in Australia’s F-35A Project.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said No. 3 Squadron markings were applied to the aircraft in early November, the final stage in the production process before the aircraft undergoes several weeks of ground and flight testing at Fort Worth.



“The completion of our third Joint Strike Fighter is a significant achievement for Australia’s F-35A Project,” Minister Pyne said.



“It is particularly exciting that a key component – the tail piece – was manufactured in Australia, by Australian company, Marand Engineering.”



“As the programme matures more and more parts on Joint Strike Fighters going to countries around the world will come from Australia.



“More than 50 Australian companies have directly shared in more than $800 million in production contracts thus far, while hundreds more are indirectly benefiting through supply chains.”



Further opportunities for Australian Industry to participate in the F-35 Program through regional assignments for the repair of the second tranche of aircraft components are expected to be announced in 2018.



-ends-

