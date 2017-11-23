Saab Receives Follow-on Order for Sea Giraffe AMB in Support of the U.S. Navy’s LCS Program

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 23, 2017)

Defense and security company Saab has received an additional order from General Dynamics for delivery of its Sea Giraffe AMB naval radar for the United States (U.S.) Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships LCS 28 and LCS 30.



This order highlights Saab’s continued growth in the U.S. market. Sea Giraffe AMB’s U.S. military designation is AN/SPS-77. The work will take place at Saab in Syracuse, NY, U.S. and Gothenburg, Sweden.



“The Sea Giraffe AMB is currently being delivered to five classes of U.S. Navy surface ships as a part of three separate U.S. Navy programs, and this follow-on LCS contract further strengthens Saab’s position as a premier radar supplier for the U.S. Navy. The Sea Giraffe AMB has been developed and proven to meet the requirements of U.S. Navy missions from air and surface surveillance to air traffic control. Saab is proud to be a trusted partner to the U.S. Navy supporting an ever-increasing set of complex radar missions across the fleet and around the world”, says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA.



To date, Sea Giraffe has been installed on the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships LCS 2 (USS Independence), LCS 4 (USS Coronado), LCS 6 (USS Jackson), LCS 8 (USS Montgomery), LCS 10 (USS Gabrielle Giffords) and LCS 12 (USS Omaha). Additional systems are in various stages of manufacturing and testing to meet LCS construction schedules. Saab has also received an additional contract from General Dynamics with options for delivery of another 11 systems in the program through 2024.



In October 2017, the U.S. Navy announced it will deploy Sea Giraffe AMB on the U.S. Coast Guard’s newest class of ship, the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC). Additionally, Saab is developing a derivative of Sea Giraffe AMB, known as AN/SPN-50, to meet the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command’s air traffic control requirements on aircraft carrier and amphibious assault class ships.



Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role, medium-range, 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It provides simultaneous air and surface surveillance, and is suitable for demanding naval environments from the littorals to blue water operations.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

