Hundreds of Australian Jobs Created in Offshore Patrol Vessel Project

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 24, 2017)

Germany’s Lurssen Werft shipyard has been selected as prime contractor for Australia’s future fleet of 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels, subject to final negotiations. The ships will be similar to the OPV85 design in service with Brunei. (Lurssen photo)

The Turnbull Government today announces Australia’s 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels will be designed and built under prime contractor Lürssen.



The Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) project, which is worth up to $4 billion, will be delivered by Australian workers, in Australian shipyards using Australian steel.



The OPVs will have an important role protecting our borders and will provide greater range and endurance than the existing patrol boat fleet.



The investment in new naval capabilities such as the OPVs is a key part of the Turnbull Government's commitment to a safe and secure Australia.



As detailed in the 2016 Defence White Paper, the Government is undergoing its largest regeneration of naval capability since the Second World War.



The OPVs will allow the Navy to undertake more extensive operations and protect resources over greater distances and in more complex maritime environments.



The announcement is the next stage in Australia’s National Shipbuilding Plan and will directly employ up to 1000 Australian workers - 400 direct and a further 600 in the supply chain.



The Navy’s OPVs will be the Lürssen design utilising ASC Shipbuilding in Adelaide for the construction of the first two ships.



The project will then transfer to the Henderson Maritime Precinct in WA where Lürssen will use the capabilities of Austal and Civmec to build ten OPVs, subject to the conclusion of commercial negotiations.



The first of the 12 OPVs will commence production in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The announcement represents a significant step in the implementation of the Turnbull Government's vision for a continuous, innovative and sovereign Australian naval shipbuilding industry as outlined in the Naval Shipbuilding Plan.



The Turnbull Government's investment in continuous shipbuilding will guarantee our maritime capabilities will be more flexible and versatile than ever.



