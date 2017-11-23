Military Representation Checks Manufacturing of Terminator’s First Consignment

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 23, 2017)

A Terminator armored fighting vehicle fires an anti-tank missile during Russian army acceptance trials. (RUS MoD photo)

Officers of the military representation in Chelyabinsk started inspection of manufacturing of the Terminator’s first consignment. The production is scheduled in accordance with the procurement contract with the Defence Ministry.



The Terminator is a multipurpose high-protective combat wheeled vehicle of fire support. The hardware is equipped with powerful armament, and advanced fire control systems. It is intended to suppress and eliminate anti-tank units including those in shelters.



The hardware is capable of eliminating light-armored targets, tanks and IFVs and to engage helicopters.



