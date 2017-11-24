#Russia successfully launches anti-ballistic missile #ABM at Sary-Shagan training ground https://t.co/4E6rmPPiMt pic.twitter.com/l06kyRMtMJ— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) November 24, 2017
Deputy Commander of the ASF’s formation Colonel Andrey Prihodko stated that “the anti-ballistic missile followed the flight plan and successfully hit a mock target”.
The ABM system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is intended to shield Moscow from aerospace attacks, perform tasks for early warning and space control.
-ends-