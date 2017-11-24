Aerospace Forces Launch ABM Interceptor Missile

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 24, 2017)

The ASF’s AD and MD combat crew successfully tested an upgraded interceptor missile of the Russian Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) system at the Sary-Shagan training ground (Republic of Kazakhstan).Deputy Commander of the ASF’s formation Colonel Andrey Prihodko stated that “the anti-ballistic missile followed the flight plan and successfully hit a mock target”.The ABM system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is intended to shield Moscow from aerospace attacks, perform tasks for early warning and space control.-ends-