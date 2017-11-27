Czech Precision Optical Systems Producer to Support Line-of-Sight Technology for BAE Systems’ CV90

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Nov 27, 2017)

Czech optical specialist Meopta will support vital line-of-sight technology for BAE Systems’ CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with defence and security company Saab.



The agreement, signed at NATO Days 2017 in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, will cover potential local production of key components for the CV90’s fire control system, of which Meopta and Saab are subcontractors.



The Universal Tank and Anti-Aircraft Fire Control System (UTAAS), developed by Saab with production supplier Meopta, is produced specifically for the combat-proven CV90. There are more than 1,200 CV90s in operation with seven nations: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.



BAE Systems is offering the CV90 to replace the Czech Army’s fleet of BMP II IFVs, and has joined forces with Czech industry to strengthen the offer while promoting local investment and job creation. Adding Meopta to a team already consisting of numerous Czech companies, among them VOP CZ and Ray Service, further builds on BAE Systems’ relationship with Czech industry.



“BAE Systems is committed to offering the Czech Army a modern, adaptable combat vehicle with cutting edge technologies,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems’ Hägglunds business. “As we continue to pursue the BMP II replacement program, we are pleased to see one of our key suppliers expand their own range of services in support of one of the nation’s most important defence programs.”



The modular integrated UTAAS technology provides direct fire capability, which is a critical operational feature. This allows the CV90’s gunner to take aim independently of the vehicle’s movements while the fire control system automatically aligns the gun. In combat situations, this means firing can commence quicker than with conventional target alignment technology, providing a crucial advantage in battle. Meopta’s participation in BAE Systems’ Czech CV90 offering could extend to other future opportunities.



BAE Systems recently participated in the Czech-Swedish Industry Days organized by the Czech Ministry of Defence in Prague. Representatives from 20 local Czech companies — including Meopta, Ray Service, and VOP CZ — were joined by Swedish businesses for a three-day event focused on building local industry relationships across the defence sector.



