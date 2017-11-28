New Training Functionalities for Armasuisse Helicopter Pilots

(Source: Thales; issued Nov 28, 2017)

Thales has delivered upgrades to the Full Flight and Mission Simulators (FFMS) AS532 Super-Puma (TH06) transport helicopters and multi-purpose twin-engined EC635 military helicopter of the Swiss Air Force. This standardisation contract which has been notified to Thales on September 2016, was delivered on schedule, meeting all customer requirements and providing complete satisfaction to the pilots.



The standardisation of the Full Flight and Mission Simulator AS532 Super-Puma included upgrading the avionics system, radiocommunications, digital map, forward-looking infrared imagery and the visualisation helmet. On the EC635 helicopter simulator, upgrades mainly consisted of enhancements to the Instructor Operating Station (IOS). All of these updates and functional improvements were delivered to the Swiss Air Force, on schedule, in September, 2017.



“We are very satisfied with the upgrades and new functionalities introduced by Thales to our full flight simulators. These upgrades are necessary to bring the simulators up to current standards, especially for the AS532 Super-Puma. Our pilots can now train in a virtual environment that matches the real helicopter that they are currently flying. We are happy and satisfied with the upgrades" said Yanik Varley, Program Manager at armasuisse.



Thales flight simulators have been used by the Swiss Air Force since 2012. Those meet the Force's specific training requirements of the pilots. Thales simulators help to improve crew competency, operational effectiveness and operator safety. The ability to connect these two simulators provides pilots with much possibilities for training exercises involving formation flying and tactical operations such as search and rescue.





The European leader in simulation, Thales offers a complete range of simulation devices and services. For helicopters, Thales provides solutions ranging from procedural training through to complex flight and mission training simulators allowing mission training. The Group has delivered more than 110 helicopter simulators to customer in 25 countries around the world.



-ends-


