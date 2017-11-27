Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 27, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $17,461,954 contract for integration of the Guided Bomb Unit-39B/B, also known as laser small diameter bomb, onto the MQ-9 Reaper via universal armament interface on a dual carriage system.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an expected completion date of Nov. 27, 2021.



This award was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,343,000 are being obligated at time of award.



Medium Altitude Unmanned Aerial System Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-F-2366).



-ends-

