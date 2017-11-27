Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 27, 2017)

Orbital ATK Inc., Defense Electronic Systems, Northridge, California, is being awarded $32,908,496 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001917F0507 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0011) for the procurement of engineering studies and logistics and test planning activities to support the development of design adaptations to Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile's (AARGM) existing subsystems and components.

These efforts are in support of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III work which continues efforts performed under SBIR Topic N90-074, "Secondary Sensor for Anti-Radiation Missiles."

Work will be performed in Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2019.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,300,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Orbital ATK Inc., Defense Electronic Systems, Northridge, California, is being awarded $17,156,019 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001917F0582 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0011) for the procurement of engineering studies and logistics and test planning activities to support the development of design adaptations to the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) existing subsystems and components.

The contractor will evaluate system requirements and design trade space for a future AARGM-extended range development and explore concepts for adapting AARGM's existing subsystems and components.

Work will be performed in Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed in February 2019.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,207,256 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

