Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 27, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $37,716,883 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0003) to exercise an option for software conversions for structure and systems datasets in support of Lot 10 production for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (58 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (42 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 (Air Force and Navy); and non-DoD participants funds in the amount of $37,716,883 are being obligated at time of award, $7,540,359 of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



