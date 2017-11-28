China’s Latest Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Expected to Be Deployed Next Year

(Source: People's Daily Online; posted Nov 28, 2017)

By Sun Wenyu

China’s intercontinental ballistic missile DF-41 is expected to be deployed in early 2018, said military expert Yang Chengjun on a TV program broadcasted on China Central Television (CCTV) on Nov. 26.



According to military experts, no failure has occurred during the test launches of DF-41, and the success rates of the US and Russia are around 90% and 85%, respectively.



“DF-41 is 4th-generation and China’s latest strategic missile,” said Yang, adding that the reliable missile is quick, mobile, and precise.



Public data shows that DF-41 is a rival of the 6th-generation missiles of some developed countries, such as the American LGM-30 Minuteman and the Russian RT-2PM2. The Chinese missile even has an edge with regard to some technologies.



The DF-41 has a range of 12,000 kilometers and a deviation of some one hundred meters. It can carry six to 10 multiple maneuverable warheads, which makes it difficult to be intercepted.



The missile is 16.5 meters in length with a diameter of 2.78 meters. It can be launched from road- and rail-mobile launcher platforms, as well as silo-based launchers.



“The missile can hit every corner of the earth, allowing China to counter a nuclear strike on the country,” Yang noted.



-ends-

