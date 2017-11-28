Revolutionary New Battlefield Command System for the Army

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 28, 2017)

The way wars are fought on the modern battlefield will be revolutionised with a new Battlefield Command System for the Army.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP and Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne today announced the approval of the Land 200 Tranche 2 Project.



Worth up to $1.4 billion, the project will enhance the Australian Defence Force’s digital command, control and communications systems and support hundreds of local jobs.



Minister Pyne said Harris Communications Australia will deliver the tactical communications network, including encrypted radios, and Elbit Systems of Australia will enhance the Battle Management System software, which tracks our units, delivered under Land 200 Tranche 1.



“Together they form the Battlefield Command System, which allows commanders to plan, monitor, direct and review operations in real time,” said Minister Pyne.



Minister Payne said this will change the way the Army fights by continuing its transformation from an analogue voice and paper-based force to a modern digital one.



“It will improve our land combat and amphibious warfare capabilities by providing fast, accurate information over secure and reliable digital communications,” said Minister Payne.



“The Battlefield Command System will integrate with weapon systems in Australia’s tanks and future combat vehicles, increasing decision speed and the ability to share information across the battlefield.”



Minister Pyne said Harris and Elbit’s Australian workforce will grow as a result of the Turnbull Government’s investment.



“Harris’ Australian workforce will increase by 70 to 120 positions in Brisbane and another 15 new positions will be established by their major subcontractor, Boeing Defence Australia,” said Minister Pyne.



“Elbit’s Australian workforce to support Land 200 will grow by 70 to 122 with 67 in Brisbane and 55 in Melbourne.”



Australian industry involvement is valued around $215 million for acquisition and this is expected to nearly double to around $400 million during project sustainment.



-ends-

