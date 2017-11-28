NATO and Israel Sign Agreement on the Protection of Exchanged Classified Information

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued Nov 28, 2017)

On 14 November 2017, NATO and the State of Israel concluded the Administrative Arrangements for the protection of classified information as part of a Security Agreement initially signed in 2001.



Ms Wendy A. Bashnan, Director of the NATO Office of Security, and Mr Nir Ben Moshe, Director for the Security of the Defence Establishment, signed the Administrative Arrangements at the Ministry of Defence of Israel in Tel Aviv.



The Arrangements will facilitate the cooperation between NATO and Israel as they serve as common minimum standards to be applied to the protection of the classified information exchanged between the two parties.



-ends-

