Rockwell Collins to Supply Next Generation of Forward Observer Training for Australian Defence Force

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Nov 28, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Rockwell Collins announced that it will supply and install eight customized domes and 11 desktop trainer simulation solutions for the Australian Army and Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Joint Forward Observer (JFO) communities.



“The JTAC/JFO simulators coupled with the Rockwell Collins FireStorm™ targeting solution provide a true train-as-you-fight and fight-as-you-train experience for the users,” said Jim Walker, vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific for Rockwell Collins. “This scalable solution allows students to transition from a desktop environment to high fidelity visual realism in a fully immersive environment in the dome systems.”



The Rockwell Collins JTAC/JFO simulators have been built from the ground up, utilizing innovative technologies from within the company and also by teaming with Australian companies Virtual Simulation Systems (VSS) and Titan IM Pty on core components for the simulators.



“We are pleased to have been part of the Rockwell Collins team in providing this world-class training capability to the Australian Defence Force (ADF),” said David Lagettie, CEO of Titan IM Pty Ltd. “The past four years of collaborative development with Rockwell Collins has allowed us to fuse our industry-leading technologies together in a single, focused solution for the ADF.”



The key benefits of the Rockwell Collins solution include ability to conduct JTAC and JFO missions true to the ADF processes within a highly immersive environment coupled with form, fit and function military equipment that provide real-time tracking and evaluation of trainees by instructors.



Rockwell Collins’ commitment to Australia dates back more than five decades. This fusion of industry leading technologies will be installed in seven locations across Australia over the next 24 months.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers’ futures.



-ends-

