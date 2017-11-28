Joint Special Forces Training Camp at Andaman and Nicobar Islands

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 28, 2017)

The Joint Special Forces Training Camp is conducted annually under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff with a view to furthering integration between the Services in the field of Special Operations.



This year the exercise was conducted from 04 to 22 Nov 2017 at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands involving 60 Special Forces personnel from the three Services. The supporting assets included C-17, C-130 AN-32 and Dornier aircraft, Sea King and MI-17 V5 helicopters and amphibious ships.



The final tactical exercise was dovetailed into DANX exercise of the three Services, which was also conducted at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the same time period.



Various Special Operations training events were carried out during the exercise including Special Heliborne Operations, reflex firing drills, survival training and anti-terrorist operations.



The highlight of the exercise was the airborne insertion of Marine Commandoes at sea in tandem with Combat Expendable Platform drops with inflatable Gemini craft from C-130 aircraft at night along with Combat Free Fall and Special Heli-borne Operations by the Special Forces personnel.



