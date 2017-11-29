Qld Company Wins $95 Million Munitions Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 29, 2017)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today congratulated NIOA on being awarded a major Defence contract to supply more than 30 different munitions to our military over the next five years.



Minister Pyne said it's great to see Australian companies win more Defence work.



“NIOA’s global supply arrangement means the Australian Defence Force will use the latest technology, while creating jobs in Brisbane,” Minister Pyne said.



“NIOA has been a supplier of munitions for many years, and this contract represents their growing success as an Australian business and an important part of our defence industry.”



“This contract ensures the ADF will have a reliable source of munitions, ranging from small arms to 120mm M1A1 Abrams tank ammunition.”



“The five year contract is initially valued at $95 million, with an option to extend to 15 years.”



The company has developed a purpose-built facility adjacent to Brisbane Airport which includes a state-of-the-art indoor firing range enabling weapon and ammunition testing in controlled conditions.



Established in 1973, NIOA is Australia's largest privately-owned company supplying weapons, ammunition and technical support to commercial, military and law enforcement markets.



