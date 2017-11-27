USS John S McCain Departs Subic Bay En Route to Yokosuka

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 27, 2017)

The missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) leaves Subic Bay, Philippines on the heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure, while the USS Fitzgerald is being separately carried to Pascagoula by MV Transshelf. (US Navy photo)

PHILIPPINE SEA --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) departed Subic Bay, Philippines aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure en route to Fleet Activities Yokosuka Nov. 28.



John S. McCain was diverted to Subic Bay Oct. 22, due to poor weather conditions and to repair cracks in the ship's hull discovered after the ship departed Singapore aboard MV Treasure. While at anchor in Subic Bay, technicians inspected the cracks and determined the ship needed additional blocks under it to support and distribute its weight on the heavy lift vessel.



Upon arrival in Yokusuka, John S. McCain will be repaired at Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) before returning to service in U.S. 7th Fleet. "SRF is making preparations to begin remediation and repair efforts immediately once the ship is dockside," said Lt. Cmdr. Sandra Wyman assigned to SRF-JRMC. "The project will be one of the largest SRF has undertaken."



John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug. 21. Following the collision, the ship moored at Singapore's Changi Naval Base. In the weeks prior to departure from Singapore Oct. 5, crew members, technicians and divers prepared the ship for the journey by patching damaged sections of the hull and placing key systems in layup maintenance.



The Navy released findings from its investigation of the collision as part of the Comprehensive Review of Surface Force Incidents, published Nov. 2.



(ends)



USS Fitzgerald Returns to Fleet Activities Yokosuka Aboard MV Transshelf

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 27, 2017)

YOKOSUKA, Japan --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returned to Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka Nov. 26, aboard heavy lift transport vessel Transshelf.



Fitzgerald returned to repair two punctures in her hull caused by the heavy lift vessel's steel support structure during on-load at anchorage. Repairs are expected to extend the on-load process by a few days, after which Transshelf will transport Fitzgerald to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for further repairs and upgrades.



Fitzgerald was towed to deep water to begin the heavy lift process Nov. 24. In the months prior to her departure from Yokosuka, technicians and shipbuilders at Ship Repair Facility Yokosuka made significant progress in preparing the ship for the journey, including dewatering, defueling, hull and superstructure repairs, and placing key systems in layup maintenance. In October, she was moved from dry dock to a pierside location in anticipation of the move.



Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal June 17. Seven Sailors lost their lives and the ship was damaged on her starboard side above and below the waterline. The Navy released a comprehensive review of the incident Nov. 1.



-ends-

