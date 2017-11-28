Cessna SkyCourier Selected By FEDEX

(Source: Textron Aviation Inc.; issued Nov. 28, 2017)

Although launched with FedEx as the launch customer, Cessna’s new Skycourier twin turboprop at least on paper looks well-suited for military liaison and light transport missions, a market niche which is not heavily populated. (Cessna image)

WICHITA, Kan. --- Textron Aviation Inc. today announced its new twin-engine, high-wing, large-utility turboprop – the Cessna SkyCourier 408. FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company and longtime Textron Aviation customer, has signed on as the launch customer for up to 100 aircraft, with an initial fleet order of 50 cargo aircraft and options for 50 more. Entry into service for the clean-sheet design Cessna SkyCourier is planned for 2020.



“With our depth of expertise and proven success in new product development, we were eager to work directly with a world-class company like FedEx Express to jointly develop the Cessna SkyCourier,” said Scott Ernest, president and CEO of Textron Aviation. “The aircraft will fulfill a gap in this market segment with its superior performance and low operating costs in combination with the cabin flexibility, payload capability and efficiency only a clean-sheet design can offer.”



About the Cessna SkyCourier



Built for high utilization operations, the Cessna SkyCourier 408 will be offered in cargo and passenger variants. The cargo variant will feature a large cargo door and a flat floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of maximum payload capability. The aircraft will also afford a maximum cruise speed of up to 200 ktas and a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.



The efficient 19-passenger variant will include crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for great natural light and views. Both configurations will offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.



The Cessna Caravan platform has set the standard in the single-engine utility category for decades. The Cessna SkyCourier will build on that proven success in the large-utility category, offering even greater capability and mission flexibility.



FedEx Express order



Textron Aviation has built a strong relationship with FedEx Express, which has utilized the Cessna Caravan platform in its feeder aircraft fleet for over 30 years.



“FedEx Express has had a great relationship with Textron Aviation over the years, and this new, advanced aircraft will play a key role in our feeder aircraft modernization strategy,” said David L. Cunningham, president and CEO of FedEx Express. “The Cessna SkyCourier 408 offers a number of significant features that will enhance our long-term feeder strategy.”



(ends)



Pratt & Whitney Canada to Power New Twin-Engine Large-Utility Aircraft from Textron Aviation

(Source: Pratt & Whitney Canada; issued Nov 28, 2017)

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC --- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has been selected by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to power a new clean-sheet, twin-engine turboprop aircraft to serve the utility segment. The Cessna SkyCourier aircraft will be powered by the 1,100 shp PT6A-65SC engine enhanced with a fully connected FAST data system.



"We are pleased that Textron Aviation has selected the PT6A engine to power their new utility aircraft," says Nicholas Kanellias, Vice President, General Aviation, P&WC. This is a prime example of how the depth of P&WC's experience in the industry combined with the flexibility of the PT6A engine architecture allows us to quickly and effectively respond to the specific needs of an OEM."



Engineered for high payloads, the PT6A-65SC engine sets a new benchmark offering proven dispatch reliability and crucial high power takeoff and climb to the new Cessna twin-engine utility aircraft. The PT6A-65SC includes the latest advanced technologies such as P&WC's FAST (Full-flight data Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) prognostic solution that helps optimize operations, reduce costs and increase availability. The PT6A-65SC engine offers more time on-wing with a class-leading 6,000-hour time between overhaul (TBO).



"We are proud to power this new Cessna SkyCourier aircraft that FedEx Express is adding to its feeder aircraft fleet. FedEx Express is a long-time operator of P&WC-powered aircraft and the world's largest express transportation company. We expect this addition will help FedEx continue to expand its offerings and deliver on their commitments to customers. When a cargo carrier offers a service bound by a definite delivery time and date money-back guarantee, the dispatch reliability and proven performance of the engine play a critical role in meeting customer demands," says Kanellias.



Innovation



The FAST solution, offered under P&WC's expanding suite of digital engine services, enhances engine and aircraft "connectivity" through its ability to provide situational awareness about engine health, usage and trends. It captures, analyzes and wirelessly transmits high-density, full-flight data after each mission. It also enables features such as on-board event detection and crew alerts, and turbine blade creep counting. "The new technologies and services that we bring to the table are in direct response to the stated needs of our customers," says Kanellias.



P&WC has developed 71 PT6A models which have been certified on 128 applications. PT6A customers fly in diverse, demanding missions. The engine has flown 387 million hours - more than any other engine in this market.



100,000 Reasons to Go Beyond



P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.





Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.



-ends-

