Lockheed Martin and Indra Partner to Provide State-of-the-Art AESA Radar to Worldwide Anti-Air Warfare Platforms

Indra and Lockheed Martin recently signed a Heads of Agreement that extends their exclusive relationship in the development of a state-of-the-art S-band active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for the Spanish Navy’s F-110 program and establishes a framework for the commercialization of this solid-state radar for other anti-air warfare opportunities worldwide.



Navies from other countries will benefit from the on-going work performed for the F-110, a vessel with an Aegis Combat System adapted to respond to conventional and asymmetric threats in coastline operations. This AESA radar will be an option for any frigate with similar requirements to the F-110. Under this agreement, both companies will work together to fulfill customer needs.



The F-110 frigate is the Spanish Navy’s future multi-mission surface vessel, due to see operations in the next decade. With production expected to begin in 2018, the first F-110 frigate would be commissioned in 2023 equipped with the first Aegis Weapon System integrating the new solid-state S-band radar.



Lockheed Martin and Indra have been collaborating since 2009 to develop a state-of-the-art S-band solid state radar for Spain’s F-110 Frigate Program, and their cooperation in S-band naval radars dates to 1997 when Indra began supplying components for the SPY-1D radar. Over those 20 years, Indra has delivered components to every Aegis Combat system for the U.S. Navy and all five international Aegis partner navies. Under this new radar partnership, nearly a decade of joint funding and technical collaboration has been invested to combine and mature the best of Lockheed Martin and Indra S-band solid state radar technologies.



“The industrial cooperation between Lockheed Martin and Indra has always been strong, but for F-110 it will go to the next level,” said F-110 Program Manager Capt. Manuel Martínez Ruiz. “The joint development of a new solid-state S-band radar is a cornerstone of the F-110 Program and a strategic element of our defense industrial plan in Spain.”



“Lockheed Martin has made significant investments in our solid state radar technologies including an open architecture design that more easily facilitates integration with other systems and components,” said Michele Evans, vice president, Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors. “Our history working with Indra and our complimentary investments in solid state radar technology make this a natural extension for our partnership and we look forward to seeing this solid state radar aboard F-110 and future air defense platforms around the world.”



The Spanish Navy operates five Aegis-equipped Álvaro de Bazán-class (F-100) frigates equipped with the Lockheed Martin-developed Aegis Combat System and SPY-1 radar. F-110 will aim to evolve the strong partnerships between U.S. and Spanish industry established during the development and fielding of the first four ships of the F-100 program and expanded for F-105.



“Lockheed Martin has been a strong technological partner for the Spanish defense industry for over 20 years,” Indra Defense and Security General Manager Manuel Escalante said. “Our components have been part of every SPY-1D radar system during those two decades, and with this recently signed Heads of Agreement, both companies are ready to pursue other worldwide opportunities. We are very excited to see this partnership expand to bring together the best of Spanish and U.S. solid state technologies for this new state-of-the-art radar, and we look forward to the next 20 years of working with Lockheed Martin to deliver the most capable naval radars to the world.”





